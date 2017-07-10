Original Wonder Woman Coming To Baltimore In September

July 10, 2017 10:00 PM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The original wonder woman is coming to Baltimore as the new movie continues to break records at the box office.

Lynda Carter will be in Baltimore for one night only as part of Baltimore Comic-Con 2017 at the end of September.

The event, called “The Other Side of Trouble,” will be a 90 minute concert performance by Carter.

Years before her portrayal as Wonder Woman on television, she was a professional singer.

