Fire Crews Battle 2-Alarm Warehouse Fire In Baltimore City

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Firefighters are on the scene of a 2-alarm fire in South Baltimore.
Officials say the fire occured around 4 a.m. Tuesday morning at an occupied warehouse on the 1400 block of East Patapsco Avenue. Heavy fire was seen shooting from the rooftop and windows.
So far no injuries are being reported. No word yet on what started the fire.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes into our newsroom.
