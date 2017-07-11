Police Identify Man Killed, Female Suspect In Officer-Involved Shooting

July 11, 2017 12:06 PM
Filed Under: Mt. Airy, Officer-Involved Shooting, Police Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities have identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting in Mount Airy on Monday.

Police say 26-year-old Cody Ethan Mitchell was shot by two Howard County Police Department officers after he began driving towards the officers, after ramming into their police vehicle.

28-year-old Shyann Brandi-Dawn Outen was also in the vehicle, and she is behind bars on charges of first-degree burglary and theft between $1,000 and $10,000

The Howard County police officers were in the area as part of an ongoing burglary investigation across county lines, and saw a burglary in progress.

They contacted the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, and were pulling a suspect’s vehicle over, when Mitchell rammed their vehicle in the area of Penn Shop Rd. and Route 27.

