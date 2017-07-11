Several Alleged Baltimore Gang Members, Associates Indicted On Murder, Drug Charges

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A federal grand jury has returned a superseding indictment charging 10 Baltimore men with conspiring to participate in a violent racketeering enterprise known as Trained To Go.

The indictment was returned on June 30 and unsealed today.

Four defendants are also charged with committing murder in aid of racketeering.

Twelve defendants, including all ten defendants charged in the RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization) count are also charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute heroin, cocaine, and marijuana.

The defendants, all from Baltimore, are identified as:

Montana Barronette, a/k/a Tana, and Tanner, age 22;

Terrell Sivells, a/k/a Rell, age 26;

John Harrison, a/k/a Binkie, age 27;

Taurus Tillman, a/k/a Tash, age 28;

Linton Broughton, a/k/a Marty, age 24;

Dennis Pulley, a/k/a Denmo, age 30;

Roger Taylor, a/k/a Milk, age 26;

Brandon Wilson, a/k/a Ali, age 23;

Brandon Bazemore, a/k/a Man Man, age 24;

Timothy Floyd, a/k/a Tim Rod, age 27

Hisaun Chatman, age 31; and

James Woodfolk, age 20.

The TTG gang allegedly operated in the Sandtown neighborhood of West Baltimore. Members are accused of drug distribution and acts of violence involving murder, kidnapping, assault, robbery, and witness intimidation.

Authorities say the murders, assaults, and kidnappings included that of rival gang members, rival drug dealers, and individuals cooperating with law enforcement, as well as murder-for-hire schemes.

Between May 20, 2010 and May 25, 2016, the defendants committed 10 murders, prosecutors say.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI Baltimore Safe Streets Violent Gang Task Force, which included five Baltimore City Police Officers.

The defendants face a maximum sentence of life in prison on the racketeering and drug conspiracies.

Barronette, Bazemore, Harrison, Floyd and Taylor also face mandatory life in prison for murder in aid of racketeering, a charge which is death penalty eligible as a Federal Capital offense.

Wilson also faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Ten defendants have been detained, one defendant is under supervision with pretrial services and the whereabouts of Roger Taylor are unknown.

