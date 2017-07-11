Weather Blog: Warm, Humid Day

July 11, 2017 10:10 PM By Bob Turk
Filed Under: Bob Turk, Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A warm and moderately humid day as our high reached 92 and our heat index topped out at 95.

Tomorrow we expect to reach about 94 and the humidity will likely make it feel like the upper 90’s.

Even warmer temperatures are expected Thursday, in fact we could tie the record high for that day at 99!

If clouds and showers are few and far between, it will be possible. Showers and storms however are likely, which may help to reduce that number a bit.

Some of the storms later Thursday and Friday may have heavy downpours and gusty winds as well.

Please keep a watch on the kids and elderly in the high heat of mid-summer.

Cooler and drier air will move in just in time for the weekend!

