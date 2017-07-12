Gordon Ramsay Opening Restaurant At Horseshoe Casino

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Horseshoe Casino has struck a deal with yet another world-renowned chef.

Chef Gordon Ramsey will bring his popular Las Vegas steak house to charm city later this year. Gordon Ramsay Steak will replace Jack Binion’s Steak in the Baltimore casino.

“I’m thrilled to be coming to Baltimore, a really exciting and emerging culinary city,” Ramsay said in a press release. “Our exceptional team is developing a menu that will combine the best dry-aged beef, finest seafood and freshest locally-sourced ingredients to create a unique Charm City dining experience.”

While the menu is still being decided, Ramsay says that diners can expect signature dishes from the Las Vegas restaurant as well as more seafood dishes and regional specialties.

Ramsay says the price point will be similar to Jack Binion’s Steak but lower than Ramsay’s Las Vegas steak house, averaging about $70-$80 per head.

Ramsay says he is narrowing down his selection for a head chef, including one local chef, and plans to choose one with in the next month.

He hopes to have the restaurant open by November.

