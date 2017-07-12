Man Charged In Double Homicide In Maryland

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. (AP) — Police say they’ve arrested and charged a man in connection with a double homicide in Maryland.
Police in Prince George’s County say they have arrested 20-year-old Karon Moore of Forestville and charged him in connection with the death of two people last week in District Heights.
Police were called to the 6600 block of Atwood Street on July 6 for a report of gunshots. Police say two men, 34-year-old Phillip Michael of the District of Columbia and 31-year-old Kenneth Edmonds of District Heights, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say a preliminary investigation reveals that Moore and the victims were part of a larger group that had been in an argument prior to the shootings.
An online court record system did not list an attorney for Moore.
