WJZ COMMUNITY COMMITMENT | July 14th-16th, drop off food and donations for the Maryland Food Bank at Camden Yards before the game!

HEAT ADVISORY | A heat advisory has been issued for much of the state from noon until 8 p.m. on Thursday

Man Charged In Double Homicide In Maryland

July 12, 2017 4:00 PM
Filed Under: Charged, District Heights, Double murder, Maryland, Prince George's County

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. (AP) — Police say they’ve arrested and charged a man in connection with a double homicide in Maryland.

Police in Prince George’s County say they have arrested 20-year-old Karon Moore of Forestville and charged him in connection with the death of two people last week in District Heights.

Police were called to the 6600 block of Atwood Street on July 6 for a report of gunshots. Police say two men, 34-year-old Phillip Michael of the District of Columbia and 31-year-old Kenneth Edmonds of District Heights, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a preliminary investigation reveals that Moore and the victims were part of a larger group that had been in an argument prior to the shootings.

An online court record system did not list an attorney for Moore.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch