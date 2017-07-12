Man Dies After Walking Into Local Hospital With Gunshot Wounds

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is investigating the death of a 23-year-old man after he walked into a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.
Police got the call just after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, about a walk-in shooting victim at an area hospital.
Responding officers found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.
The victim, who has not been identified, died a short time later.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact detectives at (410) 396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup, or text a tip to 443-902-4824.
