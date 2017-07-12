WJZ COMMUNITY COMMITMENT | July 14th-16th, drop off food and donations for the Maryland Food Bank at Camden Yards before the game!

Man Dies After Walking Into Local Hospital With Gunshot Wounds

July 12, 2017 3:26 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Police Department

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is investigating the death of a 23-year-old man after he walked into a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police got the call just after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, about a walk-in shooting victim at an area hospital.

Responding officers found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.

The victim, who has not been identified, died a short time later.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact detectives at (410) 396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup, or text a tip to 443-902-4824.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch