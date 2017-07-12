WJZ COMMUNITY COMMITMENT | July 14th-16th, drop off food and donations for the Maryland Food Bank at Camden Yards before the game!

Mayor Given Jail For Stealing Money From Maryland Town

July 12, 2017 12:26 PM
Filed Under: Marydel

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The former mayor and president of a Maryland town has been sentenced to jail for stealing from that town over several years.

Deborah Rowe was given a nine year jail sentence for her role in stealing from Marydel between 2012 and 2016, according to the State Prosecutor’s Office.

She was sentenced to three years each on charges of felony theft, misconduct in office, and forgery.

Back in February, Rowe pleaded guilty to stealing more than $61,000 in town funds.

Prosecutors say Rowe admitted to transferring money from the town’s bank account to her own, and got a debit card in the town’s name, which she used to pay bills and taxes on land in North Carolina. She also admitted to forging town commissioners’ signatures on checks.

