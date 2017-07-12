Nelson Cruz Takes Photo With Umpire During All-Star Game

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – There is a first time for everything, and Mariner’s slugger Nelson Cruz decided it was now time to take a photo in the middle of a baseball game.

During his first at-bat in Tuesday’s All-Star game in Miami, the former Oriole slugger stopped play and asked Cardinal’s catcher Yadier Molina to take a photo of he and home plate umpire Joe West.

Nelson Cruz going with the old "take out a phone to get a picture with the ump" routine. Classic. pic.twitter.com/j23NpXrf4g — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) July 12, 2017

During his post game interview with Fox, Cruz told MLB insider Ken Rosenthal that he is a fan of the long-time Ump.

“Well, it was on my mind earlier,” said Cruz. “They told us you don’t have the phones in the dugout, and I was like, OK, they don’t say the field. So I come up with that. I’m a big fan of Joe, he’s been around for a while, so I was like, I have to do this.”

Cruz may have gone 0 for 2 in the game, but now has a photo that will last a lifetime.

The American League went on to win the game 2-to-1 after Cruz’s teammate Robinson Cano hit a game-winning homerun in the 10th.

