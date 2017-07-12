WJZ COMMUNITY COMMITMENT | July 14th-16th, drop off food and donations for the Maryland Food Bank at Camden Yards before the game!

Police Search For Woman Not Seen In A Week

July 12, 2017 3:46 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Police, christina marie smith, Missing

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police are searching for a 23-year-old woman who has not been seen since last Wednesday.

Officers say Christina Marie Smith was last seen on July 5, at her home, which is located in the 2900 block of Rosalie Avenue.

Smith is described to be 5-foot-2 and weighs about 125 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black crop top and black cargo shorts.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Smith is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at 443-984-7385 or dial 911.

