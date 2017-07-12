Ambulance Stolen From Maryland Hospital Recovered

CHEVERLY, Md. (AP) — An ambulance stolen from a hospital in Washington’s Maryland suburbs has been recovered outside a convenience store.
Local news outlets report a Prince George’s County fire department transport unit with no patients inside was stolen on Tuesday from a hospital in Cheverly, and tracked to a 7-Eleven store 2 miles (3 kilometers) away. Fire department spokesman Mark E. Brady says a suspect had been taken into custody, but further details were not released.
This is the second reported time in less than two months that an ambulance has been stolen from Prince George’s Hospital Center.
Local news outlets noted that Tuesday, July 11, was the convenience store chain’s designated “7-Eleven Day,” when free slurpees are offered, but no information has been released that ties the theft to a particular motive.
