WEATHER BLOG: Hot And Humid Temperatures Throughout The Forecast

Hi Everyone!

Sup folks? Summer in the city. And no change in the outlook, short term or long range, and that is a good thing. The end results for us will be a fine Sunday, and now it appears Saturday will turn out fairly OK too. So let’s, this morning, concentrate on tomorrow, and Friday’s, potentially strong weather.

Oppressive heat will be with us tomorrow. We are forecasting a high of 99° with a heat index value of 105°. But as a cold front cut’s into that VERY unstable air mass we could see rainfall totals of up to 2-3″. You read that right. Here is some real science from our friends at Accu-Weather;

“Based on recent model guidance it appears we’ll be dealing with hard downpours, and an increased potential for flash flooding.”

Through all this heat, and tough weather, just keep in mind the end results will be high pressure building in and, weather-wise, a good weekend. Gotta be something in “it” for us right?

MB!