Constellation Energy In Downtown Baltimore Evacuated Due To Smoke

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Constellation Energy building in downtown Baltimore has been evacuated due to visible smoke in the building, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department.
Fire officials say the building, located at 750 East Pratt Street, reportedly has visible “light smoke” on the first and second floors.
BGE is also on the scene with fire officials to determine the source of the smoke.
There have been no reports of injuries.
