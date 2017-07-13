Former Ravens Head Coach Brian Billick To Join Preseason Broadcasting Booth

WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER | Heat advisory in effect until 8 p.m. Current ConditionsDownload The WJZ Weather App

July 13, 2017 12:58 PM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Baltimore Ravens head coach Brian Billick will join Baltimore’s broadcasting booth for all four preseason games.

Billick has been working for the NFL Network as an analyst since 2009. He frequently appears on “NFL GameDay First” and “NFL Total Access” on weekdays.

Billick led the team to its first championship in Super Bowl XXXV.

Billick still lives in the Baltimore area. “I never really left in the sense that we still live in the area and I love it here. This is our home,” Billick said.

The Ravens are looking to shift the broadcast away from play-by-play of the game and more towards the stories of the players.

