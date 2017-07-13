Human Remains Found In Search For Missing Loyola Student, 3 Others; 1 ID’d

BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — Authorities say they’ve found human remains in their search for four missing young Pennsylvania men and they can now identify one victim.

Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said early Thursday morning that one set of remains has been identified as 19-year-old Dean Finocchiaro.

BREAKING: Bucks County DA says they found human remains of Dean Finocchiaro in 12-foot hole, one of 4 missing young men @cbsbaltimore pic.twitter.com/hrcHl8Gzfh — Rick Ritter (@RickRitterWJZ) July 13, 2017

Weintraub says they’ve found additional remains on a sprawling farm in suburban Philadelphia that they still have yet to identify.

Finocchiaro, 22-year-old Mark Sturgis, 21-year-old Tom Meo and 19-year-old Jimi Tar Patrick have been missing since last week.

On Wednesday, authorities arrested the son of the property’s owners, 20-year-old Cosmo DiNardo, on charges he tried to sell one of the missing men’s cars a day after he was last seen. He’s being held on $5 million bail.

