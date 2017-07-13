Michael Phelps Gives Wife Adorable Shoutout During ESPYs Speech

WJZ BREAKING: Remains of 1 ID’d In Search For Missing Men; Loyola Student Still Missing  

July 13, 2017 9:32 AM
Filed Under: ESPY Awards, espys, michael phelps, Nicole Phelps

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Michael Phelps won the 2017 ESPY Award for Best Record-Breaking Performance, for exceeding the record for Olympic gold medals, and made sure to thank his wife, Nicole Johnson, in his acceptance speech.

“Today is my wife’s birthday and we met here 10 years ago and it’s the most amazing thing in the world. Thank you,” Phelps said.

The couple welcomed their first child, son Boomer, in May 2016, and secretly tied the knot in June 2016.

Phelps also posted a darling photo on Instagram celebrating his wife’s special day.

