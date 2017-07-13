WEATHER BLOG: How To Stay Cool In Record Setting Heat

Hi Everyone!

A perfect day to stay inside and do nothing. And that is how I look at day’s that are either too hot, or too cold. Just stay inside. If only life were that easy.

I am not trying to be your mother but let’s just quickly review how to deal with heat index values of 105° that we could see today. Light weight, and light colored clothing go a long way to keep you cool. DRESS FOR THE WEATHER NOT FOR SUCCESS. OR FOR SOCIETY. (Ladies by that I mean do not worry about bare legs. Heck with those pantyhose.) Hydrate. Hydrate. Hydrate. If you sweat it out you need to replace it. A Gatorade-like product is a good thing. Wear a hat. Even if you have hair put on a hat. And to even help out more you can use an umbrella to shade the sun. That will knock temps back, right over you, by 5-10°. If by some chance you are in a non-air conditioned home, and if life gets too intense, get in a tub of luke warm water..make your own swimming pool. It will def help. Believe it.

Tonight a couple of thunderstorms, but getting stormier overnight. And tomorrow and we will address that. One thing for sure is we will keep temps tomorrow in the upper 80’s.

MB