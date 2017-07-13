BREAKING WJZ: Cosmo DiNardo's Attorney Says He Has Confessed To Killing All 4 Missing Men in Pennsylvania, Led Police To The Bodies

Weather Blog: Record High; Humid And Very Hot

July 13, 2017 10:15 PM By Bob Turk
Filed Under: Bob Turk, Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A very hot and humid afternoon as we reached a high of 95 after 3 p.m. We had a heat index that topped out at 104 degrees as well, making it even more uncomfortable.

Showers and some strong thunderstorms are likely tonight and tomorrow night, as a cool front will cross the region, to be followed by a much more pleasant and drier air mass for the weekend!

Make plans to join us at Camden Yards for the food bank food drive all weekend long.

Bring canned goods or just cash!

I’ll see you there on Sunday!

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

More from Bob Turk
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch