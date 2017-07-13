Weather Blog: Record High; Humid And Very Hot

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A very hot and humid afternoon as we reached a high of 95 after 3 p.m. We had a heat index that topped out at 104 degrees as well, making it even more uncomfortable.
Showers and some strong thunderstorms are likely tonight and tomorrow night, as a cool front will cross the region, to be followed by a much more pleasant and drier air mass for the weekend!
Make plans to join us at Camden Yards for the food bank food drive all weekend long.
Bring canned goods or just cash!
I’ll see you there on Sunday!
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook