Baltimore Businesses Making The French Connection For Bastille Day

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Roland Park is feeling a lot like France with area businesses celebrating Bastille Day.

“A very important event in France and I am so happy Petit Louis is about to make a big day of it as well,” says Mark Dettori, Petit Louis.

In the kitchen, Chef Chris Scanga is celebrating French National Day with “a salad Nicoise, and we just got the first local cherry tomatoes. Parisian gnocchi with English peas and crispy baby carrots, and pea stew with summer squash, zucchini, and tomatoes.”

“Petit Louis celebrates Bastille Day all weekend long, it’s Independence Day, think about our July Fourth,” says Tony Foreman, co-owner of Petit Louis.

The incredible food, the fun music — celebrating Bastille Day in Baltimore is also about the incredible French wine.

Just in time for Bastille Day, The French Paradox is open in Stevenson Village

“We are Francophiles and we think that French wines are still the standard in the world and the best way to understand the rest of the world of wine,” says Peter Wood.

He and his son, Matthew opened the shop together with Bastille Day being their first special event.

“We are offering a wine tasting throughout the day, kind of a Tour de France featuring on six different regions of France with six different wines. We have some french cheese, salami, and some madeleine. We are hoping people come in a festive mood and we will raise a glass for Bastille Day in solidarity.”

Both Petit Louis and The French Paradox are open this weekend — but come early. They are expecting large crowds.

