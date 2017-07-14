Bethesda Woman Awarded Over $100K In Unclaimed Property

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman from Bethesda was awarded over $100,000 from an Unclaimed Property bank account, according to the Maryland Comptroller’s Office.

The Comptroller’s Office says that while her claim has topped the charts this year, this is one of more than 80,000 new unclaimed property accounts from Marylanders — which have a collective worth of more than $61 million.

“She was a little leery at first and once we assured her this was legitimate, she was very excited,” said Joseph Shapiro, director of communications for the Comptroller of Maryland.

Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot is encouraging everyone to check for unclaimed property on the link HERE.

Unclaimed property often can be wages, bank accounts, stocks, life insurance policies or safe deposit boxes.

Comptroller Franchot is urging Marylanders to contact his office at 410.767.1700 or toll-free at 1.800.782.7383, to learn how to reclaim lost property.

You can also find out more HERE.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook