Chris Davis Hopes To ‘Start A Winning Streak And Ride It Into October’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Orioles have been struggling as of late, but Chris Davis is hoping his return to the field will help the team.
“I expect to be rolling on Friday and hopefully start a winning streak and ride it into October,” said Davis.
Davis has been out of the lineup since June 13 with a oblique muscle injury.
Davis led the majors with 53 home runs in 2013; hit 26 in just 127 games in 2014 and rebounded with 47 in 2015 before banging out 38 last year.
The Orioles begin a series Friday against the Cubs, and Davis is expected to be back in the lineup as the second half gets underway.
