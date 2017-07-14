WJZ COMMUNITY COMMITMENT | July 14th-16th, drop off food and donations for the Maryland Food Bank at Camden Yards before the game!

Chris Davis Hopes To ‘Start A Winning Streak And Ride It Into October’

July 14, 2017 10:14 AM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Orioles have been struggling as of late, but Chris Davis is hoping his return to the field will help the team.

“I expect to be rolling on Friday and hopefully start a winning streak and ride it into October,” said Davis.

Davis has been out of the lineup since June 13 with a oblique muscle injury.

Davis led the majors with 53 home runs in 2013; hit 26 in just 127 games in 2014 and rebounded with 47 in 2015 before banging out 38 last year.

The Orioles begin a series Friday against the Cubs, and Davis is expected to be back in the lineup as the second half gets underway.

 

Follow @1057TheFan on Twitter and like 105.7 The Fan on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch