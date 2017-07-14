Highly Anticipated Disney ‘Star Wars Lands’ Model Revealed

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ever since the Disney deal to acquire Lucasfilm was announced in October 2012, Star Wars fans have looked forward to the day when a theme park based on a galaxy far, far away would be revealed.
Today, they got a sneak peak.
A model of the parks, which aren’t expected to open until 2019, was revealed at the Disney D23 expo.
Construction began on two Star Wars theme parks, one at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California and one at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Florida, last year.
