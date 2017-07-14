WJZ COMMUNITY COMMITMENT | July 14th-16th, drop off food and donations for the Maryland Food Bank at Camden Yards before the game!

WJZ FIRST WARNING WX: Heat Advisory for Baltimore, surrounding area through 7 p.m. Heat Advisory and Flash Flood Watch for parts of Eastern Maryland through tonight.

Highly Anticipated Disney ‘Star Wars Lands’ Model Revealed

July 14, 2017 11:08 AM
Filed Under: Star Wars

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ever since the Disney deal to acquire Lucasfilm was announced in October 2012, Star Wars fans have looked forward to the day when a theme park based on a galaxy far, far away would be revealed.

Today, they got a sneak peak.

A model of the parks, which aren’t expected to open until 2019, was revealed at the Disney D23 expo.

Construction began on two Star Wars theme parks, one at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California and one at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Florida, last year.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch