FBI: American League Bandit Has Been Captured

WASHINGTON, DC (WJZ) — The FBI Washington Field Office announced on social media today that they have captured the “American League Bandit,” who has been wanted for several bank robberies in the Baltimore and D.C. areas since November 2016.

The FBI has not released any other details.

The FBI named the suspect, the “American League Bandit” for his habit of wearing Orioles or Yankees hats to rob at least a dozen banks.

The FBI says the man has committed bank robberies at the following locations:

• November 7, 2016: Rosedale Federal located at 6708 Belair Road in Baltimore

• December 10, 2016: Columbia Bank located at 67 West Aylesbury Road in Timonium

• January 26, 2017: Howard Bank located at 116 Defense Highway in Annapolis

• January 28, 2017: PNC located at 7200 Cradlerock Way in Columbia

• February 2, 2017: M&T Bank located at 3221 Spartan Road in Olney

• February 22, 2017: Howard Bank located at 116 Defense Highway in Annapolis

• March 4, 2017: SunTrust Bank located at 603 West Broad Street in Falls Church, Va.

• March 24, 2017: Hamilton Bank located at 10283 York Road in Cockeysville

• May 16, 2017: PNC Bank located at 2050 York Road in Timonium

• June 6, 2017: Wells Fargo located at 212 Maple Ave E. in Vienna, Va.

• June 15, 2017: M&T Bank located at 9720 Fairfax Blvd. in Fairfax, Va.

• June 17, 2017: Wells Fargo located at 930 Bay Ridge Road in Annapolis

Nine different agencies throughout Maryland and Virginia are involved in the investigation.

In each case, he’s described by witnesses as having salt and pepper facial hair, wearing dark clothing, sunglasses, and a black baseball hat with a Baltimore Orioles or New York Yankees logo and a sticker on the brim.

This story will be updated.

