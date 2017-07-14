Values are based on Forbes valuations done over the past year for NFL, NHL, NBA, MLB, F1, soccer and Nascar
BALTIMORE (WJZ) – The NFL reigns supreme in bringing in the money.
And in the latest Forbes list of Most Valuable Sports Teams, Baltimore’s team, the Ravens are in the top 30.
They ranked 27th on the list with an estimated value of $2.3 Billion, an increase of 19% from a year ago. This is the second consecutive year the Ravens are stationed in the 27th spot. They edged out division rival the Pittsburgh Steelers, who came in 28th on the list with an estimated value of $2.25 billion.
The Dallas Cowboys were ranked number one with an estimated value of $4.2 billion. This is the second straight year Jerry Jone’s team has been at the top of the list.
29 of the 32 NFL franchises made the list. Only the Bengals, Lions and Bills missed the cut.
The Baltimore Orioles, Washington Capitols and Washington Wizards were not ranked in the top 50.
