WJZ FIRST WARNING WX: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for most of Maryland through 9 p.m., Severe Thunderstorm Warning, Flash Flood Warning in effect for some counties | Heat Advisory also in effect for many counties

WJZ COMMUNITY COMMITMENT | July 14th-16th, drop off food and donations for the Maryland Food Bank at Camden Yards before the game!

Maryland Zoo Says Of Sickly Giraffe Calf: ‘Outlook Is Dim’

July 14, 2017 5:00 PM
Filed Under: Maryland Zoo

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The condition of a sickly giraffe calf at the Maryland Zoo has changed from critical to dire, officials say.

Julius’s June 15 birth brought joy to the zoo staff, but it didn’t last long. He’s been fighting for his life since the beginning.

He had trouble nursing, which made it difficult for him to gain weight or develop antibodies.

Last weekend, the zoo reported that he had to have two blood plasma transfusions, and was receiving 24-hour intensive care.

On Friday afternoon, zoo officials updated their blog to reflect more bad news.

“Overnight, Julius did not feed well,” it says. “Then, in the early hours of this morning, his already fragile health suddenly worsened. Quick action by the veterinary and animal care teams has given Julius the only slim chance of making it through the day he may get.”

Julius is receiving a life supporting solution called total parenteral nutrition through an IV thanks to the development and donation of solutions from Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital.

However, the zoo says, “the outlook is dim.”

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch