Maryland Zoo Says Of Sickly Giraffe Calf: ‘Outlook Is Dim’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The condition of a sickly giraffe calf at the Maryland Zoo has changed from critical to dire, officials say.

Julius’s June 15 birth brought joy to the zoo staff, but it didn’t last long. He’s been fighting for his life since the beginning.

He had trouble nursing, which made it difficult for him to gain weight or develop antibodies.

Last weekend, the zoo reported that he had to have two blood plasma transfusions, and was receiving 24-hour intensive care.

On Friday afternoon, zoo officials updated their blog to reflect more bad news.

“Overnight, Julius did not feed well,” it says. “Then, in the early hours of this morning, his already fragile health suddenly worsened. Quick action by the veterinary and animal care teams has given Julius the only slim chance of making it through the day he may get.”

Julius is receiving a life supporting solution called total parenteral nutrition through an IV thanks to the development and donation of solutions from Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital.

However, the zoo says, “the outlook is dim.”

