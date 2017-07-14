WEATHER BLOG: Messy Friday Leads To Nice Looking Weekend

T.G.I.F.

Hi Everyone!

Ok today is the day of change and the weather that lay ahead, this weekend, will be pretty darn good. We just need to get by this day’s threat of heavy downpours, and possible gusty thunderstorms. We ARE under the umbrella of “slight risk” for severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center. The best chance, but not the exclusive chance, for gusty conditions will be late this afternoon and evening. That is when a cold front will rake across the region. Tonight’s forecast from Accu-Weather reads, “A heavy thunderstorm is some places early. Strong winds, and torrential rain possible.” Ok then,..we will watch this for you through the day here at cbsbaltimore.com

Humidity will slowly drop through the day tomorrow, and tomorrow night, Sunday, and Monday look to be quite nice.

Patience is a plus today. Let’s just get by the next few hours.

T.G.I.F.,…ain’t it the truth?

MB!