WJZ COMMUNITY COMMITMENT | July 14th-16th, drop off food and donations for the Maryland Food Bank at Camden Yards before the game!

Cosby Trial Spectator Sentenced For Posting Online Video

July 15, 2017 3:42 PM
Filed Under: audio, Bill Cosby, Guilty, Online, Photos, Spectator, Trial

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A spectator who posted photos and audio online from the closing argument of Bill Cosby’s criminal defense attorney has been found guilty of contempt of court and sentenced to 50 hours’ community service.

Montgomery County President Judge Thomas DelRicci sentenced 37-year-old Anitra Burrows on Thursday.

The Collegeville woman told the judge she knew she was violating a previous court order that prohibited any recording inside the courtroom, but told the judge she viewed Cosby’s celebrated sexual assault trial as the “one time” she might produce a viral online video. The video was posted on YouTube.

Cosby’s 11-day trial ended in a mistrial when jurors couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict. A retrial has been set for November.

Burrows apologized and told the judge “there was no malicious intent.”

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch