Orioles, WJZ Host Food Drive This Weekend

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — At this weekend’s Orioles home stand against the Cubs, we’re looking for TWO types of big wins.

One with the games, the other with the annual Orioles food drive, part of WJZ’s Community Commitment.

For years WJZ has been a part of this mission, to collect funds and food for three-quarters of a million Marylanders who can’t afford the rising costs of healthy food. People like you can make a difference in their lives.

The event has raised more than $118,000 and collected nearly 28,000 pounds of food over the last four years.

Beginning on Friday, July 14, and continuing throughout the weekend series, the Orioles along with the Orioles Wives, Oriole Advocates, Von Paris Moving and Storage, and the Maryland Food Bank will host the 31st annual OriolesREACH Food & Funds Drive, presented by MASN, Pompeian Brands, and WJZ.

According to the Maryland Food Bank, items most needed at this time are peanut butter, canned chicken, canned tuna, oatmeal, breakfast cereals, and canned fruits and vegetables.

Non-perishable food items and monetary donations will be collected from fans at every entrance of the ballpark from the time gates open until the end of the second inning.

WJZ, Orioles and MASN Food Drive Schedule:

On Saturday, July 15 at 7:05 p.m.

Kimberly Eiten, Mike Schuh, Ava-joye Burnett, Kristy Breslin, George Solis and Mike Hellgren will be available to collect your donations.

On Sunday, July 16 at 1:35 p.m.

Mary Bubala, Jessica Kartalija, Rick Ritter, Denise Koch, Bob Turk, Mark Viviano and Tim Williams will be collecting your donations.

