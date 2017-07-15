WJZ COMMUNITY COMMITMENT | July 14th-16th, drop off food and donations for the Maryland Food Bank at Camden Yards before the game!

Maryland State Police Helicopter Airlifts Teen From Patapsco Park

July 15, 2017 11:18 PM
Filed Under: Helicopter Rescue, maryland state police helicopter, Patapsco Valley State Park

BALTIMORE(WJZ) — A 16-year-old girl was airlifted to the hospital after falling ill while participating in a youth program at Patapsco Valley State Park Friday.

Maryland State Police say a helicopter crew assisted first responders from Baltimore County Fire and Rescue to get the teen medical attention.

Maryland State Police say they responded to Patapsco Valley State Park after the ground rescue team encountered challenging conditions in their attempt to rescue the teen.

Pilots were able to get the AW-139 helicopter into position above a small clearing in the woods and used a rescue basket, which was lowered to the patient and rescuers. The rescue crews were then hoisted up and transported to the hospital.

The teen girl was taken to the University of Maryland Medical center for treatment.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch