Texas Police Capture Train Dragging Car Across Rail Road Tracks

LA MARQUE, TX (WJZ) — A train in Texas drags a pinned SUV across the tracks, injuring two people trapped inside.
Video from police body camera shows an officer at the scene. He was inside the car trying to get the people out when the train started moving. A fire truck alerted the conductor to stop.
Police say the driver is in serious condition. The passenger’s injuries are non-life-threatening.
Investigators say it appears the driver ignored the flashing lights Friday, went under the crossing barricades and struck the stopped train.
