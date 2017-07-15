WJZ COMMUNITY COMMITMENT | July 14th-16th, drop off food and donations for the Maryland Food Bank at Camden Yards before the game!

Texas Police Capture Train Dragging Car Across Rail Road Tracks

July 15, 2017 9:53 PM

LA MARQUE, TX (WJZ) — A train in Texas drags a pinned SUV across the tracks, injuring two people trapped inside.

Video from police body camera shows an officer at the scene. He was inside the car trying to get the people out when the train started moving. A fire truck alerted the conductor to stop.

Police say the driver is in serious condition. The passenger’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

Investigators say it appears the driver ignored the flashing lights Friday, went under the crossing barricades and struck the stopped train.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch