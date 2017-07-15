Weather Blog: Clear and Sunny Sunday

While most of Maryland saw a quiet first half of the weekend, that was not the case for folks near Kent Island.

Just after 11:30 a.m., the Coast Guard reported a water spout near Love Point.

The National Weather Service issued Tornado Warnings for several counties as the waterspout was so close to land.

No damage was reported from the storm system.

Skies will clear as we sleep with the sunshine and mid-60s greeting us Sunday morning.

Afternoon temperatures will be right on target with our normal high of 88.

Storms hold off until Monday when we have a 50% rain chance in the afternoon and evening. A few showers are possible again on Tuesday but the rain chance there is rather slim.

Forecast:

Tonight

Skies clearing with a low near 66.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

NW winds shifting S around 5 mph.

Sunday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am.

Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday

Partly sunny. 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Marginal risk (1 out of 5 with 1 being the lowest) chance for severe storms.