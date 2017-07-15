Weather Blog: Mostly Sunny

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A cold front will cross the region early today, with weak high pressure gaining control of the weather through this weekend.

An upper level trough will affect the weather early next week. Another cold front may approach the region by the end of the week.

Weak high pressure will be located west of the area tonight and will provide tranquil conditions. There could be some patchy fog, mainly in the western valleys. Lows will be in the 60s for most areas.

Normal high & low: 88° & 67°

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Light and variable wind.

Sunday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am.

Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook