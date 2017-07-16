WJZ COMMUNITY COMMITMENT | July 14th-16th, drop off food and donations for the Maryland Food Bank at Camden Yards before the game!

Florida Driver Survives Crash When Metal Object Falls On Van

July 16, 2017 2:25 PM
Filed Under: crash, Florida, metal object falls on van, Orlando, Survive

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has survived a harrowing drive after a large piece of scrap metal fell from a tractor-trailer and crushed his van.

The Florida Highway Patrol says 36-year-old Jesus Armando Escobar of Orlando suffered only minor injuries on Saturday when the metal fell from an interstate overpass and landed on top of his Pontiac van, smashing the roof.

The metal became loose when a truck lost control and struck a guardrail. The truck flipped over and caused the metal object to fly off the overpass.

The truck was driven by 33-year-old Antonio Santiago Wharton of Kissimmee. He also had minor injuries and was ticketed for careless driving.

The exit ramp where the crash occurred was closed for several hours while debris was cleared.

