WJZ COMMUNITY COMMITMENT | July 14th-16th, drop off food and donations for the Maryland Food Bank at Camden Yards before the game!

Weather Blog: Pleasant Sunday

July 16, 2017 10:10 AM By Tim Williams
Filed Under: Meteorologist Tim Williams' Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Weak high pressure over the Midwest will control the weather today. An upper level trough will affect the weather Monday and Tuesday. After another period of tranquil weather during the middle of the week, another cold front may approach the region
by the end of the week.

  • Normal high & low: 88° & 67°

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

South wind 3 to 6 mph.

Monday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm.

Partly sunny, with a high near 88.

Southeast wind 3 to 7 mph.

Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a slight chance of showers.

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

More from Tim Williams
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch