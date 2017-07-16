Weather Blog: Pleasant Sunday

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Weak high pressure over the Midwest will control the weather today. An upper level trough will affect the weather Monday and Tuesday. After another period of tranquil weather during the middle of the week, another cold front may approach the region

by the end of the week.

Normal high & low: 88° & 67°

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

South wind 3 to 6 mph.

Monday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm.

Partly sunny, with a high near 88.

Southeast wind 3 to 7 mph.

Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a slight chance of showers.

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook