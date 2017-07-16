Weather Blog: Scattered Storms To Start Off The Week

As quickly as the weekend leaves us, our chance for storms returns as we head back to work.
By Monday afternoon, Maryland faces a 50% chance for some scattered storms.
A few of those could be strong to severe, although that threat is minimal at this point.
Monday’s temps will stop in the upper 80s and we can expect a mix of sun and clouds through the day.
Tuesday is a similar picture, although temps make their way to 90 by then and the humidity will be in full force.
Wednesday looks rain free so far, with temps jumping back into the mid-90s to finish out the work week.