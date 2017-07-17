Walmart Removes Item From Website After N-Word Used In Description

July 17, 2017 12:57 PM
Filed Under: Walmart

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Walmart has removed an item from Walmart.com after the n-word was used to describe the color of the item.

The item, a wig cap, was being sold by a third party seller on Walmart’s online marketplace.

The item’s color was described as ‘N*****-Brown”.

A spokesperson for Walmart said the item was removed, as it was a violation of their policy.

A Walmart spokesperson released the following statement:

“We are very sorry and appalled that this third party seller listed their item with this description on our online marketplace. It is a clear violation of our policy, and has been removed, and we are investigating the seller to determine how this could have happened.”

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch