Walmart Removes Item From Website After N-Word Used In Description

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Walmart has removed an item from Walmart.com after the n-word was used to describe the color of the item.
The item, a wig cap, was being sold by a third party seller on Walmart’s online marketplace.
The item’s color was described as ‘N*****-Brown”.
A spokesperson for Walmart said the item was removed, as it was a violation of their policy.
A Walmart spokesperson released the following statement:
“We are very sorry and appalled that this third party seller listed their item with this description on our online marketplace. It is a clear violation of our policy, and has been removed, and we are investigating the seller to determine how this could have happened.”
