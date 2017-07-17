WEATHER BLOG: Weather As Expected For Mid-July

Hi Everyone!

After a pretty good weekend we start this week off on a very normal note. This morning’s temps are in the normal range, the upper 60’s. Today’s high is where it should be at 88°. It will be humid, but it is July. Nothing out of the normal. This week nothing too much out of the norm. It will be getting hot. Frankly well above normal on Thursday, but that is really not un normal this time of the year.

A couple of spotty t-storms tomorrow, then no real chance of rain, and or thunderstorms, until Saturday. And don’t change any weekend plans yet. There still may be some “wiggle room’ in that part of the forecast, and in our favor.

Simple, the forecast and this blog. The way Monday’s should be.

MB!