Police Arrest Two Women Found With Drugs, $1700 In Cash In Anne Arundel Parking Lot

July 18, 2017 2:22 PM
Filed Under: Anne Arundel County police

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police arrested two women were arrested on Monday after officers received several tips that people were using drugs and conducting drug sales in shopping center parking lots in Severna Park and Arnold.

Police say they received tips from witnesses after women were seen in a white Ford Windstar van.

Police say on Monday evening, they were conducting surveillance at the 500 block of Ritchie Highway in Severna Park when they saw a vehicle that matched descriptions from tips.

Officers say they followed the van and saw the driver make some traffic violations while driving and stopped the car.

Police say they saw drug paraphernalia in plain sight in the van and then conducted a search, and obtained 43.3 grams of crack cocaine, with approximate street value $4,300; 40.9 grams of heroin, with an approximate street value $4,800; 23.7 grams powder cocaine, with an approximate street value $2,300; a digital scale; and $1,784 in cash.

Police say they arrested 32-year-old Lindsey N. Alt and 26-year-old Heather E. Beaver, both from Pasadena.

Police say once the two women were brought into police custody, one of them was found with additional .4 grams of crack cocaine in her underwear.

They have both been charged with three counts of possession with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance, and a possession of paraphernalia.

