Baltimore County Recovering After Monday’s Storms, Flooding

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The impact of Monday’s powerful rain storm continues to be felt across Baltimore County today.

Many are starting to clean up after flash floods soaked the region. It took just 20 minutes for water to rise and wash out area roads and some businesses.

WJZ’s Kimberly Eiten says people at Henry’s Auto Service in Owings Mills have been there since 2 a.m. cleaning up.

Sky Eye Chopper 13 was above the business yesterday, where cars were up to their headlights in murky water that had risen above the banks of the Gwynns Falls.

The water mark was two-and-a-half feet up the wall of the shop, owner Michael Morgan says. He believes the aftermath will set him back six figures.

There were no reported injuries in the flooding, though a water rescue was captured on Facebook live by a bystander in Reisterstown. Another man in that area told WJZ the flooding was the worst he’s seen in the area.

WJZ’s Meg McNamara says there is a threat of flash flooding again today.

“We are looking at a hot and humid afternoon, and we know that combo just creates the perfect atmosphere for some strong storms to get going.”

