Ben’s Cat Euthanized Following Complications From Surgery

July 18, 2017 6:29 PM
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Four-time Maryland Horse of the Year Ben’s Cat was euthanized Tuesday due to complications that arose during his recovery after undergoing colic surgery on July 6.

The Paulick Report says the surgery was to repair an epiploic foramen entrapment, surgery to repair a problem in the horse’s stomach.

“It is with great sadness that we report that Ben’s Cat was euthanized this afternoon due to post-operative complications following colic surgery,” said Dr. Rana Bozorgmanesh, an internal medicine specialist at Hagyard Equine Medical Institute who was overseeing his care.

Ben’s Cat won 26 stakes victories in 63 lifetime starts with earnings of $2,634,782.

Ben’s Cat retired in June of 2017 to Bayne and Chris Welker’s Spring Ridge Farm in Versailles, Ky.

