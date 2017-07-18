Man Arrested On Drug Charge After Caught Doing 90 In 65 MPH Zone

July 18, 2017 4:43 PM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police arrested a man on drug charges after he was caught going 90 mph in a 65 mph zone along Route 50 on Tuesday.

Nathan Campbell, 29, has been charged with drug possession after Maryland State Police officials report he was found with “a large quantity of marijuana” and more than $18,000 in cash.

The arrest came after a trooper saw a silver 2007 Infiniti G35 going 90 mph in a 65 mph zone on Route 50 at Southaven Rd. in Annapolis.

After stopping the vehicle, the trooper reportedly smelled marijuana, and during a search of the vehicle, the trooper reportedly found marijuana and more than $18,000 in cash.

Campbell was then taken into custody.

