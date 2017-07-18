Elijah Cumming’s Wife Ponders Run For Governor In Maryland

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — Maya Rockeymoore, the wife of Rep. Elijah Cummings, says she is “strongly considering” running for governor of Maryland.

Rockeymoore, a Democrat, told The Associated Press in an interview Tuesday that the health care debate in Washington has shown that Republicans in the nation’s capital are not considering the needs of women, children and minorities.

She says more decisions about important issues like health care will fall to state leaders, where governors will have a lot of say in who gets needed services.

She says she isn’t confident Republican Gov. Larry Hogan will make the right decisions on behalf of Maryland families.

Rockeymoore says she may announce a decision “within the next few weeks.”

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)