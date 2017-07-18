Family Of Child Killed In Crash Outside Of Baltimore School Sues City And Police

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– One year after a tragic crash killed a little girl right in front of her West Baltimore school, her family files a lawsuit against the City, the police department and a police officer.

Amirah Kinlaw was just nine when she died after a car hit her and the new lawsuit against the City seeks to hold several people accountable.

In June 2016, Kinlaw was hit by a car speeding on Gilmor Street right as school let out.

Baltimore police say the driver, just 14 years old, was in a stolen jeep and he was trying to get away from an officer.

Leon Carter, Amirah’s father, says he remembers the exact day he got a knock at the door.

“As of today, a year, a month and two days,” Carter says. “It’s still feel like yesterday.”

The lawsuit filed in circuit court alleges that the officer engaged in a high speed chase through a school zone and the officer’s defiance of the department’s general order exhibits her complete and reckless disregard for life.

Amirah was a third grader at Steuart Hill Academic Academy when she was hit. It was the last day of school.

Tuesday, the Police Department says it does not comment on pending litigation, but one year ago on the day of the accident a spokesperson said the Department’s policy prohibits officers from chasing stolen vehicles.

“We have several witnesses who have confirmed or who told us the officer arrived after the accident occurred. We don’t believe a pursuit took place,” said Donny Moses of Baltimore City Police on June 16, 2016.

Amirah would have turned 11 this year.

Her father says he’s now in therapy to deal with the grief.

“Just to wake up without your daughter, without your baby girl, it’s crushing,” he says.

The 14-year-old suspect who was driving was eventually caught and charged.

The lawsuit says the family is seeking damages that exceed $75,000.

