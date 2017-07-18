Suspect In Custody After Reported Threat At Perry Hall High School

July 18, 2017 2:19 PM
Filed Under: Perry Hall High School

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have a suspect in custody and are investigating a reported threat made at Perry Hall High School.

According to a robocall from Baltimore County Public Schools to parents in the area, the school was placed on alert status because an employee threatened Perry Hall High School.

No injuries were reported, though police were called to the school to investigate.

Activities were held inside the school.

The Baltimore County Police Department confirms they have a suspect in custody.

He reportedly has some medical issue, and was in his house when police arrived.

The investigation is continuing.

