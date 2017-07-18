Poll: Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Has 2nd Highest Approval Rating In The Country

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has the second highest approval rating for a governor in the country, according to a national poll of governors released by the research group Morning Consult.

According to the poll, Hogan’s super-majority approval rating is second only to the governor of Massachusetts.

Hogan rides a tide of high approval ratings despite the two-to-one Democratic majority in the State.

According to Morning Consult, Hogan is three points behind Massachusetts’ Charlie Baker, another republican in a deep blue state.

Sixty-eight percent of registered voters polled in Maryland approve of Hogan’s performance as governor, while 16 percent disapprove. Thirteen percent don’t know or have no opinion.

A spokesperson said what is most important to the governor is continuing the administration’s work to change Maryland for the better.

Hogan faces re-election next year and there are presently eight Democrats declared or considering a run against him.

“It’s a little surprising in fact that these people decided to declare so early,” political scientist Matthew Crenson said.

Hogan had a 65 percent approval rating in March in a Washington Post/University of Maryland poll.

When asked if they would vote for him in 2018, 41 percent said yes, 37 percent said they’d vote for the Democrat, 20 percent were undecided.

“That suggests he may be in trouble in 2018,” Crenson said.

Hogan’s spokesperson said the governor will remain focused on making Maryland an even better place to live, work, and raise a family.

Poll analysts said keeping some distance from certain Trump Administration policies has helped Hogan’s rating.

The Morning Consult poll surveyed more than 3,800 Marylanders between April 1 and July 10.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook