Baltimore Raven, Math Wiz John Urschel Teaches STEM Summer Class

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Raven John Urschel is sharing his love for math and science with Baltimore County students, making an impact off the football field.

Baltimore Raven John Urschel has a passion for football and math.

He’s here at Dundalk High School sharing his love for numbers and science with the students.

“Now we decrease the temperature even more.”

Urschel is teaching them about physics — and the sweet role it plays in making ice cream.

“We picked ice cream just naturally because, well ice cream is delicious. I mean who doesn’t like ice cream?” says Urschel.

The Raven and Ph.D. math scholar joined forces with Texas Instruments for his visit to the summer math academy.

He’s promoting careers in science, technology, engineering, and math, better known as STEM.

Urschel is hoping his school visit will get more students interested in these important subjects.

“What did you learn today? That math is tasty,” says Abraham Rivera, student

“I didn’t think that ice cream had to go through so much of a process just to be edible. It was really fun to be here and I’m glad that I had the experience,” says student Mike Dannenfelser.

When he’s done with football, Urschel plans to have a career as a math professor.

“I enjoy math. I enjoy talking to young people and having an impact on young people mathematically. This is something I’m very passionate about,” says Urschel.

This is how he rates his teaching so far.

“I’d give myself a B+.”

John Urschel earned his doctoral degree in math at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

