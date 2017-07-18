Weather Blog: Warm And Humid Day

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Another very warm and humid day ,that once again featured some very potent thunderstorms, with heavy rains, winds and some small hail.

We got to the 90 degree mark, before rains hit, and cooled things down.

Then next five days, will feature very hot and humid conditions each day, with small chances of showers in most areas until later Friday and Saturday.

Normal highs now are 87, and we should reach the low to mid 90’s into early next week!

An air quality advisory is also in effect for a code orange air quality tomorrow, so stay indoors if you have certain health or lung issues.

Stay cool!

