Public Defenders: Body Cam Footage Shows Officers Planting Drugs

July 19, 2017 12:58 PM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Office of the Public Defender has released body cam video they say shows a Baltimore officer planting drugs that resulted in an arrest.

The body camera video reportedly shows two officers watch on as another officer hides and then later finds what appears to be drugs.

There is no sound on the beginning of the video, which indicates the officer turned his body camera on shortly before finding the drugs, as the body cameras save 30 seconds before being turned on, but without sound.

The Baltimore Police Department is set to hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to discuss this case.

The Office of the Public Defender is concerned about the fact that the officer shown in the video is also a witness in dozens of other cases, though there has been no mention of this alleged planted drugs case.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

