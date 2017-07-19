Protestors March In Wake Of Numerous Nooses Found In Md. Area

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– In recent months several cases of nooses have been reported in and around Maryland and D.C.

Several groups are making sure the cases don’t get swept under the rug.

In just a few months, a case of two teens hanging a noose at an elementary school will head to trial.

A march Wednesday in Annapolis hopes to bring awareness to not only that case but others like it that have popped up around the area.

“We want to make sure that this case is not dropped and is treated as a hate crime,” says activist Carl Snowden.

Back in May, a noose was found hanging at Crofton Middle School.

Surveillance cameras caught Conner Prout and John Haverman hanging a noose from a light fixture.

Activists say the case should not be looked at as just child’s play.

“It’s being treated as if it was a prank or ‘boys will be boys’ attitude and we want to make it crystal clear that we see this as very serious and that it’s prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Snowden says.

In May, a noose was found at the Phi Kappa Tau frat house at the University of Maryland: College Park.

Two were found at the National Museum of African American History and Culture in D.C. back in June.

A home under construction in D.C., just steps away from an elementary school, was also targeted, prompting D.C.’s mayor to take notice.

“We have seen an increase in hate crime in our city,” D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser says.

One woman says the cases are disturbing.

“It’s horrible, it’s just horrible, it’s just really horrible,” the woman says.

Marchers say they’ll continue their push until justice is served.

“Just as a swastika is considered a hate symbol, we see the noose as a hate symbol,” Snowden says.

The trial for Prout and Haverman is set for October 19.

The marchers are also calling on Governor Larry Hogan to bring more diversity to the Anne Arundel County circuit courts.

